Powerhouse Hobbs Discusses His In-Ring Style: 'I Don't Do Flippy'

Powerhouse Hobbs isn't exactly a statue inside the ring, but don't expect him to take high risks in all of his matches. The AEW star has seen his stock rise since he first turned heel to join Team Taz back in 2020. Hobbs now rides solo after he attacked his former stablemate, Ricky Starks, effectively putting an end to the faction.

Hobbs has already been in some high-profile matches against the likes of CM Punk and Starks. Hobbs' jacked-up physique has certainly played a role in his success. He has thrived in AEW, which is the home of many renowned high flyers such as Rey Fénix, Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, Dante Martin, and others. During an interview with "Muscle and Fitness," Hobbs explained how he stands out among a roster full of talented aerial performers.

"I'm not a high-flyer, I don't do flippy. That's just not my style," Hobbs said. "I like to use these fists. I like to ground and pound."

With that said, it isn't just about muscle for Hobbs. He also makes an effort to ensure that he can hit the ropes quickly and stay on top of his game in the ring.

"I think the more I cut up ... I'll be more agile. That's what I'm working toward," Hobbs said. "It's about showing a different side of the beast, that 'Monstar,' you know?"

As mentioned, Hobbs and Starks have gone at it in recent weeks. Hobbs picked up a decisive victory over his former stablemate at the All Out pay-per-view. Starks got his revenge on the Grand Slam edition of "Rampage," pinning Hobbs in an unsanctioned Lights Out Match.