Behind-The-Scenes Details On Jon Moxley's New AEW Contract

It was recently announced that three-time and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley would remain All Elite for quite a while, as the news broke yesterday that Moxley has signed a five-year extension with AEW. It also was revealed that Moxley would not only be used as a wrestler, but also as "a coach and mentor." Now more details on Moxley's new deal have surfaced.

According to Fightful, several sources told them that Moxley was actually working without a contract for some time. While unclear exactly how long it was, it was noted that throughout the summer Moxley's contract was "quite a situation" and that AEW owner Tony Khan would do whatever it took to keep Moxley in the company for the rest of his career. What's interesting is that Moxley won both the AEW World Championship and Interim World Championship during the summer without being under contract.

Fightful also revealed that Moxley is exclusive to AEW and its international partners, including NJPW, where Moxley is a former United States Heavyweight Champion. It is uncertain if Moxley will be able to continue working for companies such as GCW and REVOLVER, as AEW didn't comment on the matter. GCW officials said today that they didn't know about the press release regarding Moxley's contract until it was made public. Moxley is still slated to put his GCW World Championship on the line against Nick Gage in a Title vs, Career Match later tonight.

Regarding the backstage role as a coach and mentor, Fightful said that Moxley-led talent meetings backstage are very well-received. One of these meetings notably happened after the All Out pay-per-view last month despite other events that transpired. The decision to move Moxley into the role stemmed from the weight his words carry, according to Fightful.