Freddie Prinze Jr. Predicts How The Judgment Day And Edge Storyline Will Play Out

This Saturday, Edge and Finn Balor will look to settle the score in an "I Quit" match at WWE Extreme Rules. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. provided his Extreme Rules predictions on the latest episode of "Wrestling with Freddie," and detailed how he thinks Balor vs. Edge will play out and where the story goes from there.

"This story with Edge and Judgment Day has been great," Prinze said. "It was not the original story because it got rushed due to injuries and things like that. They fixed it on the fly. I'm totally into it. I think eventually you're going to get to Edge vs. Damian Priest in some sort of huge blow off match. I think this is going to be the build up to that. However, I think Finn Balor's going to win this match, and here's how he's going to do it."

He elaborated, "No one on earth wants to hear Edge say the words, 'I quit.' No one wants to hear that. And if you do, I don't know if you'd even believe it." Prinze noted that Balor will have his heel faction in his corner to assist in beating the WWE Hall of Famer.

Through no fault of his own, Edge has had a tumultuous relationship with The Judgment Day stable for months now. The "Rated-R Superstar" once led the faction with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, but injuries and roster shuffling led to Finn Balor becoming the group's leader over the summer.