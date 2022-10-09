Wrestling World Reacts To Bray Wyatt's WWE Comeback

The news of Bray Wyatt's WWE comeback has quite literally broken the Internet.

The terms "He's Back," "Bray" and "White Rabbit" are currently the top trends across social media, even as NCAA Football remains a talking point among sports fans.

As fans continue to celebrate the return of Wyatt, several wrestlers and wrestling personalities have chimed in with their reactions as well.

Alexa Bliss, who was aligned with Wyatt until she betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, wrote on Twitter: "Hello, old friend."

Ricochet compared the loud pop received by Wyatt to the ovation that fans would customarily greet a pair of late WWE Hall of Famers with. He tweeted, "Yoooo, @Windham6 with the Road Warriors pop!"

Johnny Gargano reacted with a shocked GIF of himself.

T-BAR was admittedly lost for words upon seeing Wyatt's return. "That was so good I don't even know what the f to say," tweeted the former Retribution member.

Cathy Kelley, who will make her debut as a backstage interviewer on "WWE Raw" later this week, tweeted "goosebumps" along with a White Rabbit emoji.

Pat McAfee, who is currently on a WWE sabbatical owing to his "College GameDay" commitments, shared photos of him watching Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules.

WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and "Road Dogg" Brian James re-tweeted posts of Wyatt's comeback, sharing their enthusiasm without saying much.

Meanwhile, AEW star Matt Hardy wrote "ALWAYS" along with a GIF of himself & Bray embracing for a hug during their brief run as a tag team in WWE.

Shortly before Bray Wyatt walked through a door with light shining through, the live versions of his Firefly Fun House puppets and someone dressed as "The Fiend" were shown in the audience. Some fans believe this could be a sign of Wyatt forming his Wyatt 6 stable, which has been previously teased on social media. Others believe the returning Wyatt could be reverting back to his Wyatt Family persona. A lot of these questions could be answered during the season premiere of "WWE Raw" at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in less than 48 hours.