Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Returned To WWE

Bray Wyatt missed his fireflies.

In the aftermath of his WWE comeback, a fan on social media shared a video of his daughter trying to contain her excitement while reacting live to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. "My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed," tweeted the fan.

Upon noticing the video, a humbled Wyatt explained why he returned to WWE.

"This is why," Wyatt wrote on Twitter. "I missed you too. All of you."



Wyatt was last seen on WWE TV on the April 12 episode of "Raw" where he addressed his loss to Randy Orton the night before at WrestleMania 37. A few months later, Wyatt would be shockingly released by WWE, provoking the ire of wrestling fans across the world.

While it's too early to speculate on Wyatt's returning character, there is a belief among fans on social media that he has returned as a babyface. Shortly before he walked through a shining door at Extreme Rules, the live versions of his Firefly Fun House puppets including Huskus The Pig Boy, Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard and Abby The Witch were shown standing in the audience. A man dressed as The Fiend and a decapitated head were also shown, which was followed by shots of an abandoned Firefly Funhouse, with puppets covered in cobwebs and a distorted version of the Firefly Funhouse song playing in the background. Thereafter, a voice could be heard saying, "Who killed the world? We did!" A masked person then walked through the shining door holding a lantern, before Wyatt unmasked himself.

As noted earlier, some fans believe the various Firefly Fun House puppets in the audience could be a sign of Wyatt putting together his Wyatt 6 stable, which has been previously teased on social media. There's also the belief that returning Wyatt could be reverting back to his Wyatt Family persona. A lot of these questions could be answered during the season premiere of "WWE Raw" at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in less than 48 hours.