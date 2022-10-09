Liv Morgan Reveals Challenge That Resulted In Most Pain Of Her Life

The Paqui One Chip Challenge has taken the internet by storm, as people across the world record their reactions to trying what has been called 'the spiciest chip in the world.' This includes former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan, who has revealed that it was the worst pain she has felt in her life after taking on the challenge along with fellow WWE superstars Xavier Woods and Braun Strowman on Wood's YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

"That was eternal," Morgan said on "Bleav in Pro Wrestling". "Internally, my insides were dying. It wasn't the spice of the chip, it was how it made my intestines and my gut feel. I unbuttoned my pants and my belly button hurt. There was no release from the pain. It was time. I just had to sit and suffer for a whole hour and then I was like 'Man, realistically, I don't even know if I can wrestle tonight. I might have to be replaced. I don't know if I can even go on.' It was agony. It was excruciating."

Morgan initially won the WWE SmackDown Women's title after successfully cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Rousey at the event of the same name. The two came face to face at SummerSlam in a re-match, but Rousey ultimately came up short following a controversial ending. Morgan lost her title to Rousey at Extreme Rules, after being choked out by the former UFC Champion.

