Julia Hart Was Ready For Match Against Top AEW Star's Wife

Julia Hart is a newcomer to pro wrestling, first debuting in November 2019, and yet has already been featured prominently in AEW. Her initial persona was a happy-go-lucky cheerleader that stood by The Varisty Blondes as they competed in AEW, but after a run-in with The House of Black, Hart was never quite the same. In a new interview with "AEW Unrestricted," the rising star revealed how she auditioned for the brooding faction.

"[Malakai] was just like, 'Oh, okay. Maybe draw how you would see the character that you would do and do a promo for me.' And I love promos; I would love to talk more. But, so I did a promo, and I showed him. And he's like, 'Oh, okay. You have something.' I'm like, 'Yes!' And then that was pretty much it, and I just kept the eye patch, and I just sat for weeks and waited and waited."

Since becoming a featured member of The House, Julia has been able to explore her dark persona more. This includes a backstage segment where she confronted one of The House's adversaries, Miro. But the promo ultimately brought the ire of Miro's wife, Lana, despite Hart having no intentions of stirring up drama. "My favorite part of wrestling is how creative everyone can be, so seeing Miro get on his creative side of how he visualizes this vignette was really cool ... I didn't even think about his wife when I was doing it. I didn't even realize; I was just being Julia Blackhart in the moment, you know? Like, feeling it out, and then I saw it on Twitter, and I was like, 'Oh s**t! Is this going to be a thing? If it is, I'm ready.'"