Wheeler Yuta Expects To Wrestle Top AEW Star 'For A Very Long Time'

Wheeler Yuta is featured on AEW TV weekly and is part of one of the company's most prominent factions, the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli, at the young age of 25. Theormer ROH PURE Champion revealed he expects to be on a "collision course" with another one of AEW's young upstarts.

"I think that myself and MJF will be wrestling each other for a very long time," Yuta said while on a recent "Busted Open Radio" episode. "I think that myself and Lee Moriarty are now going to have to be on a collision course after, after the match; the aftermath with him attacking me. But, yeah, I'm very excited to see where either of those go. Those are both guys that, we're around the same age."

MJF is also finding much success in AEW, as he currently holds the Casino Chip which he can cash in for an AEW World Championship opportunity at any point as long as AEW CEO Tony Khan sanctions the match. MJF defeated Yuta in their first match on AEW TV, making the BCC member submit with his Salt of the Earth armbar, however, this is the fifth singles match overall between the pairing, with the record currently sitting at three wins for MJF and two for Yuta. Yuta and Moriarty have also had history outside of AEW, and with Moriarty working for MJF's Firm currently and him attacking Yuta following the match, it looks like Yuta and Moriarty make lock horns soon.