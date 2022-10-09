Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'

King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door.

Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.

White claimed that Kingston "didn't have the balls" to compete against him in trios action, so he decided to name New Japan's Rumble on 44th Street event on October 28th as the setting for them to finally come face-to-face. This event is notable as it will take place in Kingston's hometown of New York City.

While the match hasn't been officially announced as of yet, it appears that a singles match between White and the AEW star is in the works. To this challenge, along with the harsh words from White, Kingston responded in a tweet mocking the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, though it seems that he has little issue with meeting him on the 28th.

If the match is a singles match, this would undoubtedly be Eddie's biggest singles match in NJPW to date. The fan favorite has competed sporadically on "Strong" since joining AEW, and his recent win against NJPW stalwart Tomohiro Ishii on the All Out 2022 pre-show has seemingly given him a shot of momentum within the company. While it is uncertain what the conditions of the match at Rumble on 44th Street will be, a singles match against the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could be a crucial battle in Kingston's hunt for his first world championship.