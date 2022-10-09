New Matches And Segments Announced For 10/12 'AEW Dynamite'

During the latest "AEW Rampage" the company confirmed two new matches for the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite," which will be AEW's debut for its flagship show in Toronto, Canada. One of those is an All-Atlantic Championship match, as PAC is set to put the title on the line against his long-term rival Orange Cassidy once again, which will be a rematch from when they competed at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."

The Death Triangle star cheated to retain his title in that previous encounter, using the timekeeper's ring bell hammer to smash his opponent in the head. PAC put his title on the line against Trent Beretta at AEW's Battle Of The Belts this past Friday and once again managed to come out on top, with his rivalry against the Best Friends faction continuing in Toronto.

Another match that was announced will feature women's action as Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is set to team up with Hikaru Shida to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in tag team action. These two encounters add to the three that were already announced by Tony Khan earlier in the week. Swerve Strickland is set to compete in a singles match against WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn, as he looks for revenge after Daddy Ass helped The Acclaimed claim the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Jungle Boy is also going to be facing his former tag team partner Luchasaurus in singles competition, as he looks to get revenge on his ex-friend after he turned on him. Then in the main event, Chris Jericho will be defending his Ring Of Honor Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson.