YO! LISTEN! The Acclaimed React To The End Of National Scissoring Day

Yesterday, Americans everywhere came together to celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year; National Scissoring Day. From far and wide, wrestling fans, celebrity chefs, and that one guy from "Archer" all took part in spreading their index and middle finger apart to form a scissor, before colliding hands with another to perform a scissoring.

It was all in honor of AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, who used their title victory over Swerve in Our Glory two weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" as an excuse to throw a massive party on National Scissoring Day last night on "Dynamite." And while the duo and their pal "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn were interrupted by Swerve Strickland during the festivities, it doesn't seem to have phased them all that much.

"Soooo...did you all enjoy National Scissoring Day?" Anthony Bowens tweeted, along with a photo of himself holding giant scissors.

The only person who's excitement over National Scissoring Day was higher than Bowens appears to be his partner, Max Caster, who is already looking forward to National Scissoring Day II: Electric Boogaloo, in 2023.

"YO! LISTEN!" Caster tweeted. "I can't wait for National Scissoring Day next year!"

Alas, National Scissoring Day has now come and gone, and The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" must now turn their attention back to Strickland and his partner, Keith Lee. The feud will evidently continue between the two sides, with Strickland taking on Gunn next week on "Dynamite", the first episode of the program ever to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.