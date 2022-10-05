Food Network Celebrity Chef Celebrates National Scissoring Day

As the nation's thirst for scissoring remains unquenchable, now other Warner Bros. Discovery personalities are getting in on the fun. Food Network's Alton Brown took to Twitter Wednesday to tweet in honor of National Scissoring Day.

"Met up with my pal [Lucky Yates] to celebrate #NationalScissoringDay #EvryoneLovesTheAcclaimed," Brown tweeted, tagging Yates, as well as "Platinum" Max Caster and All Elite Wrestling. Brown was pictured with Archer voice actor Lucky Yates.

Scissoring has swept the nation since Max Caster and a then-injured Anthony Bowens linked up with Billy "Daddy Ass" Gunn and began linking fingers with glee. AEW Owner and CEO Tony Khan recently commented on the scissoring sensation, saying that he felt the hand sign connects with audiences, enhancing the already strong in-ring work of Caster and Bowens. While Caster has been known for his caustic pre-match rhymes, "scissor me, Daddy Ass" has given Bowens a catchphrase that he'd been sorely lacking. Billy Gunn, no stranger to dirty catchphrases, has also been given a new lease on his career thanks to the phenomenon.

The popular catchphrase inspired a limited edition shirt and helped catapult The Acclaimed to championship gold. Caster and Bowens, with Daddy Ass in their corner, bested AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland to win the titles on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" in Queens, New York, after coming up short just a couple of weeks earlier at All Out. Bowens recently celebrated the victory's significance. With it, he became the first openly gay champion in AEW's young history.