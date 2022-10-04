AEW Releases Limited Edition Shirt Ahead Of National Scissoring Day

"Scissor Me, Daddy Ass," has taken the AEW world by storm and taken The Acclaimed all the way to the top of the mountain in tag team wrestling. The Acclaimed, a tag team consisting of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, defeated Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) on the September 21 Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," at Arthur Ashe Stadium to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Billy Gunn was at ringside and nailed Strickland with a Fame-Asser to help The Acclaimed win gold for the first time. The victory also made Bowens the first openly gay champion in AEW history.

Over the past few months, Gunn formed an alliance with The Acclaimed, turning on them with his sons, only to go right back to them when the Gunn Club turned on their father. Following Caster's rap, Bowens will yell out the name of the city they are in that night, and say, "The Acclaimed have arrived. Now scissor me, Daddy Ass!'"

The phrase became so popular that AEW eventually made it into a shirt after The Acclaimed asked for it for weeks. Now, AEW has tweeted out that a limited edition variant will be available this week.

"This week's limited edition Top Rope Tuesday shirt is a hot pink "Scissor Me Daddy A**!" shirt. Only available for ONE WEEK at http://ShopAEW.com! @RealBillyGunn @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax."

This Wednesday on "Dynamite," The Acclaimed and Gunn will be celebrating National Scissoring Day after successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship last Friday on "Rampage" against The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party in a three-way match. It was the first defense for the new champions since winning the titles.