Trent Beretta Weighs In On Potential 'Sue On A Pole' Match

Trent Beretta's mom, Sue, has become a fan favorite among diehard AEW fans in her sporadic appearances for the company. Since first being seen on AEW TV at Fyter Fest 2020, Sue has appeared in "Being The Elite" sketches, on Best Friends merchandise, and even became an honorary member of CHAOS, according to Rocky Romero.

Sue's status as a fan favorite has led to comparisons to other famous mothers in wrestling, namely Judy Bagwell. The mother of WCW star Buff Bagwell, Judy became an on-air character during the later days of WCW and was the subject of the infamous Judy Bagwell On A Pole (forklift) match at New Blood Rising 2000.

When asked in an interview conducted by Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Trent was not opposed to the idea of putting his beloved mother up for grabs in a Sue on a Pole match in AEW. "Yeah. Sue on a Pole, I'm in." Trent said, with surprisingly less pushback than you might expect. Though, after a follow-up question, the Best Friends member began to question the merits of the match more than he did at first. "Wait. I guess, why is she on the pole?" Trent questioned. "It depends on why she's on the pole... maybe the opponent isn't that important. It's more about the spectacle of a mom on a pole."

Hausman then asked Trent whether or not Sue knows how to take a wrestling bump, to which Trent assumes she could take a bump like other non-wrestlers in wrestling. "I never taught her how to bump or anything. I think she would take a mom bump... I'd love to see how that comes out, what the bump looks like."