WWE Extreme Rules Match Producers Revealed

WWE's Extreme Rules proved to be a memorable show for WWE, with the latest premium live event featuring six matches with a variety of stipulations being showcased. During a new report from Fightful Select, the producers of each encounter have been revealed, and there was somebody different on hand for each match, which wasn't the case last week for the weekly television shows where double duty had to be pulled.

When it comes to the opening match between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes it was former TNA star Abyss who was working behind the scenes to produce the encounter which was eventually won by Sheamus.

Tyson Kidd is well-known for being involved with the women's division of WWE, with many of the roster having actively praised him for his work. He produced the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match that saw Liv Morgan lose her title against Ronda Rousey. In the other women's match it was Petey Williams who took charge of producing as Bianca Belair retained her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against Bayley.

Veteran producer Michael P.S. Hayes was in charge of the strap match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross, which saw a cheap finish as Scarlett used pepper spray to help her husband get the win. Jamie Noble was producing the match between Edge and Finn Balor, while Adam Pearce was working alongside Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins for the main event encounter, which also saw Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee inside the fight pit.