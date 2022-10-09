Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory

Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result.

The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and cry about it, neckbeards #AndTheNew #TheyLive #Submit." Morgan ended up passing out during her match against Rousey when she had a submission locked in, which led to the end of their Extreme Rules encounter which had featured a variety of weapons including a baseball bat, a Judo black belt, a table, and a chair amongst others. Even when Rousey had the submission locked in, Morgan continued to be defiant, smiling as she faded to defeat, which she continued to do after the match.

The victory has led to the start of Rousey's second reign as the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion, with her original spell lasting for 55 days after she defeated Charlotte Flair at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash. She did drop the title to Morgan, but after a failed attempt previously to regain it at WWE SummerSlam, she has now got revenge on the former Riott Squad member. Of course, during her initial run with the company Rousey held the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship, with this latest run becoming her third title reign during her WWE career.

It remains to be seen what happens next in this storyline, whether Morgan will get a rematch for the title, but WWE's next premium live event, WWE's Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5.