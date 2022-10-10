WWE Raw Preview (10/10): Season Premiere, D-Generation X 25th Anniversary Celebration

WWE will take over the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, tonight for the season premiere of "WWE Raw." There will be plenty of nostalgia in the air, as D-Generation X (Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, and "Road Dogg" Brian James) will reunite to celebrate 25 years of the WWE Hall of Fame group. Although Billy Gunn will not be in attendance due to his affiliation with AEW, the faction will no doubt get up to some shenanigans and entertain the fans the only way they know how.

In addition to DX's walk down memory lane, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the house alongside The Bloodline. Reigns came face-to-face with Logan Paul on "WWE SmackDown" ahead of their championship bout set for WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel, but there's currently no word on what the dominant group have planned for tonight's episode.

Also scheduled for the season premiere, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. "The All Mighty" faces Rollins just 48 hours after "The Visionary" was defeated inside the Fight Pit by Matt Riddle. Rollins had previously challenged Lashley for the US title on September 19, but came up short thanks to Riddle's interference. Furthermore, Johnny Gargano will get his hands on Austin Theory in a one-on-one match. The pair have been feuding ever since Gargano's return, and now the former stablemates will finally collide.

Finally, the fallout from WWE Extreme Rules will also be felt. The event saw Bray Wyatt make his shocking return to the company, revealing himself to be the man behind the "White Rabbit" clues seen on WWE programming in recent weeks.