Karrion Kross Felt That He Betrayed His Fans During First WWE Main Roster Run

Karrion Kross was one of the first people that Triple H brought back to the company after he was made the Chief Creative Officer of WWE, and Kross' presentation is vastly different now from his last main roster run. The previous character was one that fans weren't onboard with, and Kross told "The Ringer," that he was "betraying everything that I wanted to contribute."

"The first time I came out with the mask there were people laughing in the audience, they were laughing. I always remembered getting into this business thinking to myself, 'when this is all said and done, I want to leave this place a better place than it was before I came in,'" he said. "You want to make people around you better, you want the product to get better ... for me, I am always chasing the perfect match, that's like my wrestling philosophy, I am chasing the perfect story."

That wasn't the case for him at that point, and it's a situation he was hyper aware of as he said, "the fan in me is still alive," which is how Kross knew that the previous presentation wasn't connecting with the WWE Universe, which he doesn't believe is the case anymore. "The difference between then and now, tonight I walked out and they were singing our theme music, the entire audience was singing our theme music," he said. "That's a moment we wanted to get to before the pandemic and I got that tonight."