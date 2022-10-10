Backstage News On WWE Raw Plans For DX Reunion And More

Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" is set to be the season premiere for the red brand, and Fightful Select has provided some early details on what is being planned for the post-Extreme Rules episode. A D-Generation X reunion is a big part of tonight's show, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg all confirmed to be appearing. This is going to bring all of the usual DX antics, with glow sticks and shirts, but there is also a rubber chicken prank for the Gorilla Position being planned, although it is unclear exactly what that will entail.

Another confirmed segment for tonight's show is The Miz's birthday celebration, which he has been mentioning regularly as of late. The celebration is set to have balloons, a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice sculptures, cakes, champagne, and tables, with WWE seemingly going all out to make this a big deal. Dexter Lumis is supposed to pop through one of the tables, and will participate in a spoof of the Tommaso Ciampa and Miz card necklace, which WWE initially copied from Logan Paul.

Miz has been feuding with the former "WWE NXT" Superstar for a while now, with Lumis continuing to stalk Miz in backstage segments, inside the ring, and even at his home. Miz had attempted to speak to Triple H backstage at WWE Extreme Rules about him, but Lumis attacked the former WWE Champion before he got the chance, putting him to sleep again. Elsewhere, Matt Riddle, MVP, and Omos are all set to be in town for the show tonight, although it is not clear what any of them will be doing. There is currently no word on if there will be an appearance from Bray Wyatt following his return to the company on Saturday.