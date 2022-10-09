Backstage Notes On Bray Wyatt's WWE Return

After weeks of cryptic videos and white rabbits, Bray Wyatt finally came back to WWE last night at Extreme Rules.

In a new report from Fightful Select, WWE sources that they spoke with said that Wyatt's return was "very well received" and WWE officials were said to be very happy with the fan buzz that was created in the weeks leading up to Extreme Rules. WWE shared his return in two parts on Youtube and the second part of his return, in just 12 hours had garnered 1.2 million views. At the moment it is at 1.9 million views.

It was as early as one week after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, that members of the company told Fightful that they felt "optimistic" about Wyatt's return. It was a month before Wyatt's return when another WWE source was said to be convinced that Wyatt was back with WWE and was heading into the ring soon.

The White Rabbit storyline was said to be WWE Director of Longterm Creative Rob Fee's first project since he signed with the company this past week. As reported before, Wyatt is said to be in a very good relationship with Fee. Fee had even pitched a horror movie about the Fiend to Nick Khan before WWE released Wyatt on July 31, 2021.

As noted earlier, Wyatt's younger brother, former WWE "NXT" Champion Bo Dallas is reportedly set to be returning to WWE soon. Dallas was released from WWE back on July 15, 2021.