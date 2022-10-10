CJ Perry Drops Trailer And Premiere Date For VH1's 'The Surreal Life' Reboot

Later this month, VH1's "The Surreal Life" will be returning to television for the first time in over six years, and among the cast members is former WWE star Lana (CJ Perry), who dropped the trailer for the new season via her Twitter account. The reality competition series' cast also includes another person that's dabbled in pro wrestling — NBA legend Dennis Rodman, who competed in WCW for a brief period of time. Stormy Daniels, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, and Frankie Muniz will also join the cast when the show premieres on October 24.

The Surreal Life films groups of celebrities living in Glen Campbell's former mansion in the Hollywood Hills for two weeks as they participate in group activities and develop relationships. The first two seasons were picked up by The WB before the show transitioned over to VH1, where it has been since 2004. As time has passed, more and more spinoffs from the show have occurred, including "Strange Love with Flavor Flav and Brigitte Nielsen," "My Fair Brady with Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight," and "For the Love of Ray J."

Perry, like her real-life husband, AEW's Miro, was released from WWE in June 2021. She has yet to return to the realm of pro wrestling, but Perry was set to appear at the WES show that was canceled earlier this year. Perry was booked to face former "Raw" Women's Champion Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) in Nottingham, England, back in June, but the event was rescheduled and then canceled due to reportedly poor ticket sales. It's unclear if Perry will ever climb back inside the squared circle, but she has expressed interest in doing so as recently as this past summer.