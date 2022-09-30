CJ Perry Addresses 'Enticing' Option Of Joining Miro In AEW

Miro may be with AEW now, however, The Redeemer got his start in WWE under the name Rusev, making his debut on WWE's main roster in 2014, devouring competition and winning the United States Championship, all while having real-life wife CJ Perry by his side. While in WWE, Perry, who went by the name Lana, was with Miro from the start of his run until a couple of years after his debut, as she became a singles wrestler. Many fans still remember the duo together and in an interview with "Last Word On Sports," Perry addressed the possibility of joining her husband in AEW.

"I truly believe Miro and I are a great package, wherever we go," Perry said. "We both love, above anything else in wrestling, the storytelling aspect of it. We have had a great run in WWE, and I enjoy watching Miro wrestle today, just as I used to do back then. Joining him again, wherever he goes wrestling is certainly an enticing offer for me."

Perry revealed what her going to AEW would be about and if she believes it will happen.

"So, that's why if I was to go there it would be about timing and story," Perry continued. "I know we could add a lot to an already amazing show. It could happen next week or it could never happen. People will just have to wait to find out. And that is the best part about this business."

Without Perry, Miro has found success in AEW since arriving in 2020, winning the TNT Championship and successfully defending it eight times over a 140-day reign. Miro most recently wrestled at AEW's All Out pay-per-view where he teamed with Darby Allin and Sting to defeat Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black.