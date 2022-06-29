Very few men have held the TNT title in such high regard as former champ Miro did.

The TNT Championship is a secondary title in AEW that was first won by Cody Rhodes, who defeated Lance Archer in the finals of the eight-man tournament at Double or Nothing 2020. In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, former three-time WWE United States Champion and former TNT Champion Miro revealed who he believes is to blame for the TNT title not being as prestigious as it once was.

“It’s the man that creates the title, not the title that creates the man,” Miro said. “Everything I did with the title was the fruits of my labor, the title didn’t come with all this heavenness. I mean, it came from Darby [Allin], which is a great competitor, but, you know, we’re such different people, such a different style … Unfortunately, the Sammy Guevara thing came in, he landed on my balls, let’s not forget about that.”

“I take a fault of maybe being too good of a champion, because ever since I lost the title, that title has gone to sh*ts, and it’s nothing but to blame Sammy Guevara for that,” Miro said. “So he’s got to bear the cross for that.”

Miro held the TNT Championship for 140 days, which currently sits as the second-longest reign with the title, right behind Allin, who spent 186 days with it. Miro defended the TNT Championship successfully eight times against opponents like Eddie Kingston, Lance Archer, and Dante Martin, before ultimately dropping the title to Sammy Guevara.

Since Guevara won the title, there has not been a reign longer than 84 days, which was the length of Guevara’s initial reign with the title. Guevara lost the belt to Cody Rhodes, who then lost it back to Guevara in a ladder match on the January 26th, 2022 edition of “AEW Dynamite.” That reign for Guevara lasted 42 days and did not go as originally planned, as fans began to take a disliking to the Spanish God once he started an on-screen partnership with his real-life girlfriend (now fiancee following their engagement in June) Tay Conti, making out with her on-screen.

Guevara and Scorpio Sky then engaged in a game of hot potato with the TNT Title, with Guevara losing it to Sky, winning it back, and then losing it again to Sky who has now held the TNT title for 63 days since winning it back in April. Unfortunately, Sky is currently dealing with an injury and has not wrestled nor defended the title since the June 3trd edition of “AEW Rampage.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the “WhatCulture Wrestling” podcast and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]