Eric Bischoff Blasts Recent Tony Khan 'Booker Of The Year' Comment

Former WCW President and "WWE Raw" General Manager Eric Bischoff has taken a shot at AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent Busted Open Radio comments about how he is vying to win Dave Meltzer's "Booker of the Year" award for the third consecutive year.

"Tony, in particular, says so much stupid sh-t it's hard not to call him out about it," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "Like, wanting to win the 'Dave Meltzer dirt sheet booker of the year' award, three years in a row. Are you f-cking kidding me? That kind of stuff makes it hard, not only for people like me who have been in the industry, but even fans start to go 'What?' Meantime, my locker room is beating the sh-t out of each other, I got to fire people every week, and those that I'm not firing, I'm suspending. I don't know, 'Dirtsheet Booker of the Year?' Is that something I'd be talking about? I don't think so."

Khan's aspirations to win the award come at a time when tensions behind the scenes at his company continue to make the headlines. Khan won the Wrestling Observer's "Booker of the Year" award in 2020 and 2021. He made it clear on the Sirius XM radio show last week that he was "gonna make a full-court press to get it" for the third year in a row.

