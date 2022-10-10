Daniel Cormier Addresses WWE Future Following Extreme Rules

WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event seems to have been a success on all counts, with satisfying gimmick matches from top to bottom and the return of one of WWE's most popular stars, Bray Wyatt. The final match of the night – the first-ever fight pit on WWE's main roster – saw Matt Riddle emerge victorious over Seth Rollins by means of submission. What added to the intrigue of the match was UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier serving as special guest referee, and though he didn't play a significant role in the match itself, Cormier did get a bit physical with each of the competitors. He had to establish multiple times to Riddle and Rollins that they need to focus on fighting one another, not put their hands on him as they get lost in the heat of the action.

Fans of the UFC – WWE crossover may be wondering if this is the start of something greater for Cormier in pro wrestling, especially considering that Michael Cole revealed on commentary that the former UFC Heavyweight is a lifelong WWE fan. Speaking with AP News, Cormier notes that he does hope WWE will "ask [him] back" in some capacity, but if so, he wants to better prepare himself for the opportunity.

"I've been retired for a couple of years, and I look like it. But I'd have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that. The door is not closed on anything right now in my life ... I'm still at an age where there are some opportunities, but those opportunities need to start now if they're going to be something I pursue."

It appears the Seth Rollins – Matt Riddle feud may be finished, as Rollins is scheduled to challenge for the U.S. Title against Bobby Lashley on tonight's "Raw."