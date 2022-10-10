Kiera Hogan And Red Velvet Tease AEW Adding Another Championship

AEW is not hurting for championships these days. Not counting championships from Ring of Honor, there are five titles taking up real estate in the men's division, while the women's division features two. And if two members of the Baddies, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan have their way, some more gold could be added sooner than later.

During a K&S Wrestle Fest virtual signing, Hogan and Velvet were asked about what titles they would like to win in AEW, and had an interesting answer.

"Well, I like tag team gold," Hogan said. "And I really want to win some tag team gold with this woman right here."

"I'll second that," Velvet said. "We're looking at some tag team gold."

Just as interesting was Velvet's answer, when it was pointed out to her that there weren't any AEW Women's Tag Team Championships in AEW at the moment.

"Not yet," Velvet said with a win. "Not yet. There will be. We're going to manifest it."

Velvet was also asked about the possibility of going after current AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, or even AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Velvet's former rival turned fellow member of the Baddies.

"That's also an option," Velvet said. "Currently, myself, I'm thinking about healing and coming back."

Velvet was last seen in the ring on June 8, when she was defeated by Kris Statlander on "AEW Rampage." Shortly thereafter, AEW revealed that Velvet had suffered an injury in the match, forcing the Baddies to find an interim replacement for her in the form of Leila Grey. As of this writing, there is no timetable for when Velvet will return to the ring.

