Bull James Shares Message From The Weston And Lee Family

The wrestling world has come together to support the family of Sara Lee, the Tough Enough season six winner who passed away last week. Wrestler and family friend Bull James took to Twitter to thank fans on behalf of the family of Lee and her husband Cory Weston (who wrestles under the ring name Westin Blake) for their outpouring of support.

"On behalf of the Weston and Lee family, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown towards Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children," James wrote. "Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown. Through the darkest times you guys have been a ray of light."

James set up a GoFundMe for Lee's family after the 30-year-old mother of three passed away last week. The fund had a $20,000 goal but raised over $100,000. AEW President Tony Khan donated $10,000, with thousands more coming in from Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Johnny Gargano, and other wrestling luminaries, as well as a number of anonymous donations.

Lee was voted the season six winner of "WWE Tough Enough" alongside men's winner Josh Bredl. Lee went on to wrestle for a period in "NXT," even getting a win against future "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Lee was released from WWE a year after winning "Tough Enough" but continued training to wrestle at the Team Vision Dojo in Florida. Lee's husband Westin Blake wrestled for WWE as Wesley Blake until his release in 2021, and recently returned to the WWE Performance Center as a guest coach.