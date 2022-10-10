AEW Rampage And Battle Of The Belts Suffer In Ratings While WWE SmackDown Maintains

AEW may have had two live shows on Friday night, but the promotion continues to see a concerning decline.

Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for October 7 and Friday's "Rampage" averaged 404,000 viewers, down 14 percent from the week previous and the lowest the program has seen since July 29.

The key demographic for "Rampage" was its lowest since August 26 as it averaged 170,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling a 0.13 P18-49 rating.

However, the real sobering number was for "Battle of the Belts" which saw its lowest viewership number ever. The live show aired immediately after "Rampage" and was watched by an average of 317,000 viewers. The key demographic number had 130,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a P18-49 rating of 0.10.

"WWE SmackDown" was a different story. The episode accrued 2,243,000 average viewers in total viewership, up two percent from the week previous. The key demographic remained virtually unchanged as it had 704,000 viewers aged 18-49 for a 0.54 P18-49 rating.

From a rankings perspective, "SmackDown" ranked third overall in broadcast primetime as "Rampage" ranked 33rd and "Battle Of The Belts" ranked 51st. Among cable originals, "Rampage" came in 20th, and "Battle Of The Belts" ranked 33rd. The big winner Friday was the beginning of the MLB Wild Card round on ESPN with a 0.99 P18-49 rating.

The number for "Battle of the Belts" has been on a steady decline. The inaugural episode debuted on January 8 with an average of 704,000 viewers overall, but now the program has seen over a 50 percent drop since then.