Dax Harwood Names These Two Top AEW Stars As Dream Opponents

Dax Harwood is having a career year, both in terms of capturing championships and competing against the best wrestlers in the world. Whether it be epic tag team encounters against Aussie Open and The Motor City Machine Guns, or singles bouts against CM Punk and Claudio Castagnoli, the FTR star has proven himself to be a top-level competitor.

While he and Cash Wheeler are hoping to become AEW Tag Team Champions once again, Harwood also has some dream opponents he wants to face in the near future. When asked who they are on Twitter, Harwood simply replied, "Mox & Bryan," but he did not clarify whether he wants to compete against them in singles competition or as a tag team.

A tag team match pitting FTR against Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson could happen since all four men are on the AEW roster, and Moxley and Danielson are stablemates in Blackpool Combat Club. For now, Moxley and Danielson are focused on singles competition, with Moxley holding the AEW World Championship, while Danielson is set to challenge for the ROH World Championship on "AEW Dynamite" tomorrow night against Chris Jericho.