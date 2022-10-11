WWE NXT Preview (10/11): NXT Champion Bron Breakker Faces Javier Bernal

The penultimate episode of "NXT" before Halloween Havoc hits the airwaves tonight, and the reigning "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is set for non-title action. Ahead of defending his title in a triple threat match at Havoc against former "NXT UK" Champion IIja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, Breakker will step into the ring with young upstart Javier Bernal. Last week, Breakker and Bernal exchanged words backstage, with Bernal claiming the champion didn't match his intellect. The champ countered that the stupidity of "Big Body Javy" left him no choice but to request a match between the two of them.

In the women's division, following last week's parking lot abduction of "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne will go one-on-one with Alba Fyre, who has fallen victim to that faction's underhand tactics in recent weeks. As a result, she chose to take matters into her own hands, sabotaging a six-woman tag team match set for last week by brawling with the champion in the back of a moving vehicle. It's likely a clash between Rose and Fyre will be penciled in for Halloween Havoc with the "NXT" Women's Championship on the line.

Elsewhere, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will bring the curtain down on their best-of-three series. The pair have currently scored one victory each, with the overall victory all coming down to tonight's encounter. Aside from bragging rights, the winner will advance to the "NXT" North American Championship Ladder Match at Havoc. Finally, Tony D'Angelo's associate Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo seeks revenge against Wes Lee, after the latter accidentally injured "The Don" during their "NXT" North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier last month.