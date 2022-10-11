Carmelo Hayes Works WWE Main Roster Show

There was a time, back when Vince McMahon was running the WWE ship, when several "WWE NXT" stars got looks on WWE's shoulder programming, "Main Event", a sort of quasi-tryout for spots on either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown." Based on last week, and last night, it appears the new WWE regime is continuing that trend.

A Twitter user who attended "Raw" last night in the Barclay's Center noted that Carmelo Hayes was in action during the "Main Event" tapings. A later report from F4WOnline revealed that Hayes was victorious in the match, defeating "Raw" star Cedric Alexander. It's unclear whether Hayes was accompanied to the ring by Trick Williams, who has been Hayes' associate in "NXT" since debuting last year. Hayes wasn't the only "NXT" star present, either, as Von Wagner also appeared on "Main Event," coming up short in singles action against R-Truth.

As noted by F4WOnline, this is now the second straight week "NXT" talents have appeared on "Main Event." Last week's show saw the team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen appear, while "NXT" women's competitor Fallon Henley took on Dana Brooke.

Hayes signed with WWE in February 2021 after a successful stint on the independent scene as Christian Casanova, and has worked with the "NXT" brand ever since. It's been an overall successful stint for Hayes, who won the "NXT" Breakout Tournament in August 2021, then went on to hold the "NXT" North American Championship twice and the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship once. He recently dropped the North American title to Solo Sikoa, who was then immediate forced to vacate it.