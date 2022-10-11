Nate Diaz Teases WWE Future In Photo With Top Executives

Nate Diaz may not have ever won a UFC Championship, but the Ultimate Fighter 5 winner still has a reputation as a world class fighter, and is teasing bringing those bona fides to WWE. Diaz took to Instagram recently to share a photo next to WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, as well as videographer and photographer Elijah Gutierrez. "We'll see what's bout to happen next," Diaz wrote.

Friends and fans of Diaz took to the comments of the posts to celebrate Diaz's hustle, with TV personality Brody Jenner writing, "My guy, always making moves." One fan even speculated that Diaz could be the one to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Diaz is still an active competitor in the UFC, recently submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September, but that hasn't stopped athletes like Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after an eight-year hiatus from the company, but still competed for UFC in 2016, fighting Mark Hunt in a victory that was later overturned by the athletic commission. If Diaz should join WWE, he'd be following in the footsteps of not just Lesnar but also former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez, who enjoyed a brief WWE career, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and MMA legend Ken Shamrock, who competed in WWE in the late 1990s and helped introduce tapping out to pro wrestling. Fellow UFC alumni Daniel Cormier also recently appeared in WWE, refereeing the Fight Pit match between Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.