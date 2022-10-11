Matt Hardy Gives Update On How Jeff Hardy Is Doing

Matt Hardy just wants his younger brother, Jeff Hardy, to be in a better place.

Matt joined Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca on Tuesday's episode of "Busted Open Radio" to talk about his own battle with addiction back in 2010 to 2011. One thing that was mentioned was the incident involving Jeff at TNA Wrestling's 2011 Victory Road event, when Jeff showed up to the main event match clearly in no condition to compete. The question opened Matt up to talk about his love for Jeff, who was arrested for a DUI and other charges in June.

"I just want him to get better, even if Jeff never wrestles another day in his life," Matt said. "I want him to be healthy, and it's important for him to be healthy and happy, because he has two beautiful daughters, he has a very loving wife who has stuck by his side through thick and through thin, and the most important thing I want for my brother is for him to be healthy."

Bully Ray asked Matt how his brother is currently doing health-wise, physically and mentally.

"He seems to be doing really well," Matt said. "The conversations I've had with him have been really, really good, and the most important barometer, I think, of all these things, is that his wife Beth is super happy with his progress and where he's at in life, and I think that's probably most important."

Jeff's most recent DUI was his third in ten years in the state of Florida, and he was immediately suspended without pay, shortly before the Hardys were set to challenge The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express for the World Tag Team Titles on "AEW Dynamite." Jeff is scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing later this month.