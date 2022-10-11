Matt Hardy Gives Advice To AEW Talent Who Have Issues With Someone

In light of the recent backstage conflicts between AEW talent, veteran wrestler Matt Hardy believes there is a straightforward solution that can prevent major blow-ups like the ones the company has dealt with over the past few weeks and months. Appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open" radio show, Hardy encouraged talent to be open to communicating with each other.

"The best advice I can give anyone — if you have an issue with something or someone, go to them directly and talk it out," Hardy said. "When people harbor resentment towards someone else, that's when bad things happen. You have to get it out. You have to be forthright, and really address these scenarios and situations."

Hardy also spoke about his role backstage, along with the role of other veterans, and how they can help out in these types of situations. "I feel like, as a veteran, I am trying to help expedite that process. There's a lot of guys, too, like [Chris] Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson — they've all really stepped up and had these super positive meetings," Hardy continued. "We're gonna continue on that path. I think we're gonna get there, and everything's gonna be good."

The most recent backstage scuffle reportedly occurred last week between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. The two had been going back and forth on social media in the days leading up to the "AEW Dynamite" taping, with both having reportedly assured management that they would not fight. It was reported that Guevara held up his end of the bargain, not participating in the confrontation, while El Idolo threw several punches and was sent home. It remains to be seen what El Idolo's future with AEW might be in the aftermath of the reported brawl.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.