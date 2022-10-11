Johnny Gargano Makes Humble Assertion About His WWE Return Work

After taking a hiatus from professional wrestling, Johnny Gargano has consistently shown up on WWE programming, competing on a regular basis against the likes of Alpha Academy, since he made his return back on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw." Fans have been generally happy to see the former "WWE NXT" Champion in the mix again and now on the main roster, and thus far his matches have been well-received.

However, Gargano doesn't quite feel the same way, as he humbly admitted on Twitter: "I feel like I'm slowly getting my groove back but I'm not truly at the top of my game just yet, but if you're new to my work or have supported me from day one, this is just a quick shout to all of you that have my back out there. I hear ya and I'm truly grateful for y'all!"

Gargano has been feuding with his former The Way stablemate Austin Theory since he showed back up, and that all came to a head this week on "WWE Raw" when they finally stepped in the ring against one another; Gargano scored the pinfall victory. While he may not personally feel like he's at his best just yet, "Johnny Wrestling" is rising in the ranks after that particular encounter; he now prepares to move on to the next chapter of his career in WWE, having beaten the current Mr. Money In The Bank.

Gargano has since been joined by his wife Candice LeRae on WWE's main roster as she also returned to the company as part of the red brand. She picked up a win against Bayley on "Raw" this week.