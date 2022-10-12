Julia Hart Names Two Female AEW Stars She'd Choose To Join House Of Black

Julia Hart has had quite the transformation this year in AEW after ditching The Varsity Blonds to become the first female member of The House of Black. While participating in a Q&A session during the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, she addressed a fan question about who she would pick to be her tag team partner if another woman was brought in to join House of Black.

"I always think about this actually. I would probably say either Abadon or Penelope [Ford]. Those definitely would be the two," Hart said. "Because Penelope and I, from the back sometimes, look like we could be sisters. I think we could be like the 'weird sisters' or something cool and creepy like that. Or me and Abadon. She could be like my little zombie pet and have her on a leash. I could tell her, 'Go,' and she does her thing and crawls. Creepy, spooky."

The status of House of Black is currently in limbo as Malakai Black is taking time off, and Buddy Matthews is also stepping away wrestling for now. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Hart as she has not competed since early September. Despite that, Hart is currently on a 14-win streak across AEW's "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" shows dating back to April.

As for her ideal tag team partners, Ford has consistently been a regular on "AEW Dynamite" since returning from injury in August. Abadon periodically competes on the "Dark" shows on YouTube and has yet to lose this year.