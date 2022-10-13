Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline.

"Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first started getting into watching WWE when The Shield was on their way up, so they have a special place in my heart."

Earlier in her stream, a fan asked Rousey which version of Seth Rollins she preferred, Architect or Visionary: "I like Shield Seth. I really miss Shield Seth. And then like he came out in his Shield gear for his match with Roman, and I thought that was real cool even though he was just doing it to troll."

The match Rousey is referring to is the WWE Universal Championship match that took place at the 2022 Royal Rumble event where Reigns defended against Rollins, who donned The Shield gear once more to play mind games.

November 2022 will mark 10 years since The Shield arrived on WWE's main roster. For nearly two years, The Shield was a fixture on "Raw" and "SmackDown" with feuds against the likes of John Cena, Big Show, Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Wyatt Family, and Evolution. The group split up in 2014 at the hands of Rollins, but a few reunions have taken place over the years, with the last one occurring in 2019 before Dean Ambrose left the company.