Ronda Rousey Names Her Favorite Match Since Returning To WWE

Ronda Rousey has had quite a notable year after returning from an extended absence back in January, from her Royal Rumble victory to a loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, it's a different bout with The Queen that has been the highlight of the current run for Rousey so far. During a recent stream of the game "Rogue Legacy 2," the wrestler and MMA legend responded to a viewer question about her favorite match since returning to WWE earlier this year.

"Honestly, I think it was the 'I Quit' match with Charlotte, because I got to bust out the double kendo sticks and act like I was a Jedi for two seconds," Rousey said. "I can't believe they let me do that. That was 100% my idea."

That match in question, which took place at "WWE WrestleMania Backlash" in May, saw Rousey defeat Flair and win the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in a vicious clash that involved a variety of weapons and brawling both inside and outside the ring. Though Flair put up quite a fight, Rousey was eventually able to lock in an armbar and get the win as Flair uttered the fateful words that ended the match.

Rousey also took the time to give a shout out to her "SmackDown" match against Shotzi, the second time the pair faced off in 2022. Though their first match only lasted less than two minutes, the second went longer, with Rousey ultimately coming out on top. Rousey had nothing but positive things to say about her opponent, stating that Shotzi "was actually awesome to work with."