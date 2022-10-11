Chris Jericho Looks Ahead To His First Canadian AEW Appearance

All Elite Wrestling is set for its first-ever international edition of "Dynamite" tomorrow night as they will be live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The card has already taken shape, with several Canadian athletes wrestling as part of the historic show.

Tony Khan's company currently has a fair amount of Canadian talents on its roster like the currently suspended Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Kyle O'Reilly, Ethan Page, and, of course, Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho. Jericho, a Winnipeg native, has made several trips north of the border throughout his career but never with AEW. During an interview with NOWToronto, Jericho spoke about his match tomorrow night against Bryan Danielson for his ROH World Title and was asked whether, considering he is booked in AEW as a top heel, the fans will cheer or boo him.

"The great thing about AEW is: it really doesn't matter. People are going to cheer who they're going to cheer for," Jericho said. "I mean Jericho Appreciation Society are the heels. We're sports entertainers and we're going to desecrate the legacy of the championship.

"I'm facing Bryan Danielson, who is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. But it's Chris Jericho in Canada for the first time with AEW. I expect a monstrous reaction for both of us. As long as they're making noise, it's all I care about. But if you had to ask me, gun to the head, I think I'm probably going to be pretty popular in Canada. Even though Toronto is thousands of kilometers away from Winnipeg."

Tomorrow night's Canadian "AEW Dynamite" is also set to feature AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defending his belt against Orange Cassidy, the long-awaited match between former tag partners Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn taking on Swerve Strickland.