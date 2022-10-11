Sammy Guevara Explains Not Commenting On AEW Backstage Andrade Incident

It's now been a full week since AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo got into a Twitter dust up over things Andrade said in an interview with "Mas Lucha," all of which led to a real life dust up between the two prior to last week's "AEW Dynamite." In the end, Andrade was sent home, reportedly due to being the aggressor in the situation, while Guevara remained, teaming with Chris Jericho to defeat Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson in the "Dynamite" main event.

For those expecting Guevara to address the situation on his most recent vlog episode, however, you might be left disappointed. While the episode did feature Guevara doing several things, including saving turtles with his wife, AEW star Tay Melo, as well as surprising Melo's family in Brazil, he only addressed his fight with Andrade briefly towards the end of the episode.

"I know some people want me to comment on what exactly happened backstage at AEW Dynamite," Guevara said. "But man, I'm done focusing on the negativity. I feel like when you are on this trajectory to where I'm heading, there's going to be people that are going to do everything in their power to drag you down to your level. And I know that I'm above that. So I'm not going to focus on any of that bulls***, I'm going to focus on where I'm heading, which is — they say sky's the limit, but there's a whole universe out there. And that's where I'm heading, man. So I'm not going to focus, I'm not going to comment on any of the bulls***."