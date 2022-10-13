Trent Beretta Reflects On His WWE Release: 'I Would've Fired Me Too'

Trent Beretta hasn't always had the easiest of times throughout his professional wrestling journey. Now 35 years old, he currently plies his trade with AEW, but that wasn't always the case. All the way back in 2007, he signed a WWE contract at only 20 years of age. The relationship didn't last forever, though, and his final appearance before being released came on an episode of "NXT" in January 2013. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Beretta opened up about working with Vince McMahon and how his time in WWE went.

"I never worked directly with Vince," Beretta said. "I shook his hand in the hallway and it was ... I was such a baby when I was there. I was so young. I moved to FCW when I was 20 and debuted on TV at 22. But I think I wasn't ready to be there. So I mean, overall it was a good experience though. Nothing bad happened to me or anything. I'm trying to word it correctly. Yeah, that's enough."

For what it's worth, Beretta doesn't seem to hold any grudges with WWE over the split.

"No, no, not at all. I would've fired me too," he emphasized. "I probably wouldn't have hired me at 20."

Beretta added that for most wrestlers, it takes time to figure things out.

"Well, some people can do it. Some guys come out of football or whatever, and they're 21 years old, and it suddenly just wrestling fully clicks with them. But for most guys, it takes ten years to figure out what you're really doing."

