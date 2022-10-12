MJF Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn

MJF is known for not giving out much praise to his peers in the wrestling business, as the AEW star often spends his time mocking people in promos and interviews. However, one person who the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner does believe is talented is "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. MJF told the "NotSam Wrestling" podcast that "Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet."

"[He] has been for a very long time," MJF added. "Hasn't always had the platform and the opportunity to show the world that, but I feel now he is getting that platform it's becoming more clear than it ever was that he's next level."

In recent months, Zayn has been getting a lot of television time due to his involvement with The Bloodline. The faction, which is led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, has dominated the WWE landscape since it was formed, and Zayn has been a key part of everything The Bloodline has been involved in on "WWE SmackDown" as of late.

In addition to Zayn, MJF also is a fan of Reigns, having previously claimed that there is "no bigger Roman Reigns fan than me."

