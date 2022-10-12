WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly 'Heading Up' Roman Reigns Vs Logan Paul Match

WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event — WWE Crown Jewel — with the main event set for Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media star Logan Paul.

The two men took part in a press conference to announce their match and had another confrontation on "SmackDown" last week where they shared the same ring, and according to PWInsider, it is WWE Hall Of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes that is "heading up" both the storyline and match for their program. It's unclear exactly what that means, and whether he is in charge of nearly all the creative surrounding this rivalry — minus input from Reigns himself and Paul Heyman — producing the match or both; suffice to say, Hayes is heavily involved in what is going down between Paul and the "Tribal Chief."

As for Paul, the social media lightning rod is still very early on in his professional wrestling career with Crown Jewel marking only his third match to date. However, he has been receiving training from two experienced ring veterans, Drew Gulak and Shane Helms, who have been helping Paul prepare for what will be the biggest opportunity of his thus far short WWE career.

Paul debuted on WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania 38, teaming with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He then split with his WrestleMania partner months later, leading to a match with The Miz at WWE SummerSlam, where Paul registered another victory, stretching his overall record to 2-0. Both of his matches were well-received by both fans and those within the business.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5.