AEW Dynamite Preview (10/12): Canada TV Debut, Chris Jericho Vs. Bryan Danielson For The ROH World Championship

History will be made tonight when "AEW Dynamite" takes place live from Canada for the first time in the show's three-year history.

To mark the occasion, Canada's own Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Last Wednesday, Jericho teamed with longtime ally Sammy Guevara against Danielson and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, but the "Dynamite" main event ended controversially; the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society struck Garcia with a title belt, which in turn allowed Guevara to snatch the victory for his team. Now in front of his fellow Canadians in Toronto, Jericho is busting out the "Lionheart" packaging for his war against one of the greatest ROH World Champions in history.

That's not all for championship action tonight. PAC will also defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy in a rematch from "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." That night, PAC overcame his "Freshly Squeezed" challenge, but Cassidy will now get another opportunity at the gold after again coming to blows with the champion at Battle of the Belts IV. Furthermore, Interim AEW World Women's Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida will team up to battle Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., in a rematch from the August 31 edition of "Dynamite;" the latter pair is seeking revenge after dropping that first bout.

Finally, after missing out on the D-Generation X reunion on "WWE Raw" this past Monday due to his affiliation with AEW, "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will take on Swerve Strickland. Plus, Luchasaurus and his former tag team partner "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry finally go one-on-one in what is sure to be a very personal affair for both.