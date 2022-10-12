AEW Star Throws Shade At WWE NXT's Josh Briggs

During the middle of a three-way tag team match to determine the number one contenders for the "NXT" Tag Team Titles last night on "WWE NXT", Josh Briggs had a sequence of moves that long time EVOLVE fans, and even fans of AEW, likely recognized as being similar to the moveset of one JD Drake. As it turns out, Drake noticed it too, and if Briggs was doing an homage to Drake, the latter didn't come away all that impressed.

Taking to Twitter shortly after Briggs' match, the AEW star had this to say. "At least let them know where you got it from Josh Briggs," Drake tweeted. "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery." About ten minutes later, Drake was back on Twitter again, this time with a clip of Briggs' sequence during the match. "I did this in 2015-16," Drake tweeted. "Worked with Josh in Evolve for a few years. Guess I made an impression."

Just minutes after Drake's tweets, his long time Workhorsemen tag team partner, and fellow AEW star, Anthony Henry, also chimed in, supporting his partner's claims. "He has done this since I have known him," Henry said. "Never seen Josh do it until now." Drake, Henry, and Briggs did indeed work together in EVOLVE from 2018 to 2020 after Briggs joined the promotion. Both Henry and Drake would face Briggs once each in three-way matches, with the most notable encounter coming in August 2019, when both Briggs and Drake fell to Austin Theory in a three way match for Theory's EVOLVE Championship. Notably, Briggs would eventually be the man to take the Evolve Championship from Theory.