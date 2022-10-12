Kimber Lee Gets Emotional Talking About Recent Struggles

Earlier this year, pro wrestler Kimber Lee came forward with claims that she had been abused by her estranged husband Zachary Wentz — formerly Nash Carter of "NXT." Those allegations, along with a photo where he appeared to give a Nazi salute, led to Wentz receiving his release from the company soon after. Despite this, he has continued to work the independent scene since.

In an interview with "Ten Count with Steven Fall" for NBC Sports Boston, Lee discussed the fallout of that situation, particularly how she handled the negative comments hurled at her online regarding it.

"For the most part, I don't read it," Lee said. "I'm not going to read the negative stuff. If you say it to me and tag me in it, I'm going to block you, mute you, or whatever. It doesn't need to be a part of my life." She went on to explain that the reason for her sharing so much of her story was in the hopes that it might prevent someone else from avoiding an abusive situation similar to the one she says she was in. "It's worth all the hate that I have to get put through if I can help one person," she added.

Lee also wasn't shy about discussing her volatile marriage to Wentz. While she acknowledged mistakes made by them both during their time together, she continues to stand by her story. "Unfortunately, there was physical abuse involved, and getting away from that is difficult," Lee said. "And I did. People don't want to believe me, and that sucks, but they weren't there. She continued, "I'm just fortunate that I survived, I'm fortunate I got out before it got worse."