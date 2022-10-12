Kimber Lee Gets Emotional Talking About Recent Struggles
Earlier this year, pro wrestler Kimber Lee came forward with claims that she had been abused by her estranged husband Zachary Wentz — formerly Nash Carter of "NXT." Those allegations, along with a photo where he appeared to give a Nazi salute, led to Wentz receiving his release from the company soon after. Despite this, he has continued to work the independent scene since.
In an interview with "Ten Count with Steven Fall" for NBC Sports Boston, Lee discussed the fallout of that situation, particularly how she handled the negative comments hurled at her online regarding it.
"For the most part, I don't read it," Lee said. "I'm not going to read the negative stuff. If you say it to me and tag me in it, I'm going to block you, mute you, or whatever. It doesn't need to be a part of my life." She went on to explain that the reason for her sharing so much of her story was in the hopes that it might prevent someone else from avoiding an abusive situation similar to the one she says she was in. "It's worth all the hate that I have to get put through if I can help one person," she added.
Lee also wasn't shy about discussing her volatile marriage to Wentz. While she acknowledged mistakes made by them both during their time together, she continues to stand by her story. "Unfortunately, there was physical abuse involved, and getting away from that is difficult," Lee said. "And I did. People don't want to believe me, and that sucks, but they weren't there. She continued, "I'm just fortunate that I survived, I'm fortunate I got out before it got worse."
Kimber Lee Admits There Were Points In The Last Year Where She Wanted To Go
As she continued to tell her story, Lee got emotional during the interview as she looked back on the last year and the issues she's faced since she came forward with her allegations. She also alluded to how worse things could've gotten for her stemming from the hatred and vitriol she received, and why she continues to persevere in spite of it.
"We've lost a lot of people to suicide because of bullies on the internet, and it sucks ... There were points in this last year where I didn't want to be here anymore. I wanted to go," she said. "By the grace of God, I'm not gone. I am still here. And all I want to do is to keep other people around, help people to realize that they're not alone, that there's a lot of us that have been through this."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).