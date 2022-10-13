Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE

Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.

"I've technically been officially a heel since I attacked Liv after I got screwed over by the ref," Rousey clarified.

Rousey is referring to her match at WWE SummerSlam, where Morgan got the win in controversial fashion. Afterwards, Rousey attacked the referee out of anger and frustration. The moment was intended to spark a heel turn for Rousey, but the crowd actually cheered her for it, and the fan reaction remained consistent in the weeks following SummerSlam, as crowds were more positive towards Rousey's anti-authority attitude, and more negative towards Morgan. Rousey's actions at Extreme Rules, however, seemed to support recent reports that WWE has her listed as a heel on the internal roster, and now Rousey herself has put the matter to rest.

What's next for the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion has yet to be determined, though many expect her to be involved in a program with her old friend, Shayna Baszler. There are also rumors about Becky Lynch making a return soon, possibly setting up a feud with Rousey that could culminate at Wrestlemania 39.