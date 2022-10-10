WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes

It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.

According to PWInsider, Rousey is now listed internally on the WWE roster as a heel and will continue to be listed as such going forward. The report further noted that this doesn't come as a surprise, as Rousey's direction onscreen suggested the former UFC star would be turning sooner rather than later.

The PWInsider report also stated that the Brawling Brutes are now officially listed as babyfaces on WWE's internal roster.

Rousey first showed signs of turning during her rematch against Morgan at SummerSlam, where Morgan retained in controversial fashion, causing Rousey to strike the referee after the match. Despite her actions, Rousey actually received positive responses from WWE fans in the weeks that followed, even after she was suspended onscreen. She would later return and win an opportunity to face Morgan again by winning a fatal five-way match on "SmackDown" in early September.

As of this writing, no title challenger has been lined up for Rousey, though Morgan may take advantage of a rematch clause at some point. Since Rousey's return in January, there has been speculation that Rousey and former rival Becky Lynch could be set to collide at WrestleMania 39 next spring. Lynch is currently out of action recovering from a separated shoulder she suffered at SummerSlam.