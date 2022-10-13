Minoru Suzuki Trains With Top WWE Star

Minoru Suzuki announced his North American return back in August, though most wrestling fans probably didn't expect to see him mingling with WWE Superstars. However, a recent post from WWE Superstar Matt Riddle's Instagram account says otherwise.

Riddle took to the social media platform on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and shared a photo of him and Suzuki at the gym. "Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and last night's class was exceptional," Riddle wrote. "Thank you to everyone who came in and trained and I hope to see you all next Wednesday."

Suzuki's primarily been associated with All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and NJPW Strong during his most recent United States appearances. With that in mind, some wrestling fans might be shocked to see him pose with the "King of Bros." Does this mean that the 54-year-old will be making his way to WWE alongside former NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows?

It remains to be seen what Suzuki's future plans are, but it's worth noting that the picture was taken in Daniel Gracie's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County gym, where Riddle coaches a No-gi class (per Twitter). Like Riddle, Suzuki also has a background in mixed martial arts, having competed in promotions such as Pancrase. During his MMA career, he accumulated a 30-19 record before shifting his attention to the squared circle full-time (via Sherdog).

That said, fans who want to see Suzuki in a wrestling ring again will be pleased to know that he's scheduled to face Fred Yehi at NJPW's Showdown In Hollywood. The event is slated to take place on October 16.