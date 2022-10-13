Triple H And Post Malone Recreate Iconic Entrance Backstage At Concert

Hip hop superstar Post Malone is no stranger to professional wrestling. In the past, the "Rockstar" singer has mixed it up with both Ric Flair and The Undertaker, even taking a chokeslam from "The Dead Man." Now, Malone has joined up with the one and only Triple H backstage to recreate the iconic entrance of "The Game."

"Game recognize game," the joint tweet between Triple H and WWE read. The attached video shows the WWE Chief Content Officer demonstrating the process of his entrance to Malone, with the pair drinking water and acting out the familiar spit take.

The act of spitting water into the air was a key part of the entrance that has been used by Triple H since the early days of his career. The former DX leader previously shared (via Sportskeeda) that spitting the water was an act of defiance against the people who thought he would never make it that far in the business. Because of the great reaction from crowds, it's something that stuck with him through the rest of his in-ring career.

Over the last decade, meanwhile, Post Malone has experienced a steady rise in fame that has culminated with him standing as one of the top music acts in the world. Several of his songs have billions of plays on Spotify, with more than 50 million monthly listeners. As for Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, the WWE Hall of Famer was put in charge of the company's creative a few months back in the aftermath of father-in-law Vince McMahon's resignation.